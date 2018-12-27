ODOT plans Ohio 7 rehab

OHIO TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 10 is accepting public input for a major rehabilitation project planned for State Route 7 in Gallia County.

The project is taking place between mile markers 5.22-10.12, or between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158). It involves the removal of the existing concrete, which has been in place since 1946. It will be replaced with either concrete or asphalt. The project is set to take place during the construction season in the year 2020.

During construction, through traffic on State Route 7 will be directed to State Route 553 and State Route 218. Local traffic will be required to utilize sections of the county road system to access the area. Traffic will be maintained along State Route 7 for residents only.

Written comments should be submitted by January 18, 2019 to: Ashley Rittenhouse, ODOT District 10 Public Information Officer, 338 Muskingum Drive, Marietta, Ohio 45750, E-mail: Ashley.Rittenhouse@dot.ohio.gov.

State Route 7 runs for about 100 miles along the Ohio River from Chesapeake to Conneaut in the northeast corner of the state. In southern Ohio, the river often remains within eyeshot, roughly within five miles. it also comes within 10 miles of the Pennsylvania border in Ohio’s northeast.

Ohio 7 has been modified greatly throughout the years but was first recognized as Intercounty Highway 7 in 1912 and ran along the Ohio River from Elizabethtown to the state line at Pomeroy, according to ODOT Inter-County Highway maps.

Ohio 7 travels virtually the entire eastern border of Ohio, from north to south. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_1227181431a.jpg Ohio 7 travels virtually the entire eastern border of Ohio, from north to south. Dean Wright | OVP