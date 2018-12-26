OHIO VALLEY — A husband and wife duo who have been visiting places throughout West Virginia for their wood working series that airs on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting television station, recently visited the West Virginia State Farm Museum.

Jerill Vance and his wife Belinda stopped by the farm museum two times this year for their PBS series “Appalachian Heritage Woodshop.” The first episode they filmed at the farm museum will be airing at 1 p.m., this Saturday, Dec. 29.

Jerill and Belinda reside in Culloden. Belinda being native to the Point Pleasant area. Jerill is the producer and does the wood working for the series while his wife is the editor, director, and music composer. Also, drafting students at the Putnam Career and Technical Center help out by drawing up blue prints for the items Jerill re-creates.

In each of his episodes, Jerill highlights an antique item located within the Appalachia area, discusses facts about the item, and interviews a patron with expertise on the item. Jerill also demonstrates how the item was used in its time period with a historical re-enactment. During the program, Jerill also re-creates the item in his personal wood shop.

Jerill explained in the first episode filmed at the farm museum he focused on an old tool chest, for the second episode, which has already aired, he focused on a Bible box.

Jerill commented the farm museum has a wide variety of interesting antique items. During their visit at the farm museum, Jerill spoke with Lloyd Akers, executive director at the farm museum, and shared he was an accommodating, friendly, and knowledgeable host.

Vance has been doing wood working for 50 years now and shared he and his wife wanted to highlight items made in the Appalachia area. The couple enjoys looking at aged items and then trying to design and re-create those items. They decided to find places within the state of West Virginia possessing interesting antiques, plan a visit to the place, and try to re-create the pieces for their PBS program.

This is the first season for the couple with two more episodes set to air. Vance explained for this first season they did just six episodes to see if they would like to continue their program into a second season. With the amount of interest the first season generated, Vance commented he is anticipating a second season.

After the completion of the first season, on Jan. 5, 2019, all of the episodes will be streaming on the internet and will air on the West Virginia Channel.

Jerill shared during this first season, he and Belinda also visited a private farm located in Mason County, and if a second season launches, Jerill has interest in a few items located at the Mansion House located at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant for an episode.

Jerill Vance working on a project in his wood shop. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_WoodWork.jpg Jerill Vance working on a project in his wood shop.

PBS series highlights local items

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

