PVH announces employee of the year

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital announces Beverly Mattox is the 2018 Customer Service Employee of the Year.

Mattox works in Same Day Surgery. Her recognition of this honor was announced during the recent PVH Christmas Luncheon. She received a plaque, a check for $500 and a VIP parking spot for the entire year.

According to a statement from PVH, the Employee of the Year Program “recognizes professional and support staff that make exceptional contributions to the hospital.” All PVH representatives are encouraged to nominate colleagues who deserve this special acknowledgement.

Mattox started her career with PVH on January 25, 1989, at the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a Nursing Assistant. She became an LPN in October 1991 and transferred to the Nursing Department at the hospital. She graduated from RN school and became an RN in June 1995. She has worked in various departments throughout the hospital.

A press release from PVH states, “She (Mattox) was nominated by a patient who stated she has had numerous hospitalizations and has met many nurses but one of the very best was Bev. She also stated that Bev went far beyond the call of duty to calm her fears of having cataract surgery with such a caring attitude.”

Mattox lives in Leon with her husband, Joe, and son, Josh, who are also employed by PVH.

Pleasant Valley Hospital Employee of the Year Beverly Mattox, pictured at center, along with Ryan Henry, chief of anesthesia and director of surgical services, at left, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.27-Mattox.jpg Pleasant Valley Hospital Employee of the Year Beverly Mattox, pictured at center, along with Ryan Henry, chief of anesthesia and director of surgical services, at left, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO.