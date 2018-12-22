Schmoll to retire after 40 years at Farmers Bank

POMEROY — It will be the end of an era on Friday as Donna Schmoll retires after 40 years of employment at Farmers Bank.

“Donna has been a very valuable asset to the bank, one who consistently strives to put the community into community banking,” said Farmers Bank President Paul Reed.

Schmoll first joined the bank in 1978 and has “worn lots of hats” during her 40 years. She added that it was easy to remember he bank anniversary as it is the same as her wedding anniversary.

Schmoll began at Farmers Bank in the records department as a filing clerk and has worked her way up to Senior Vice President. She has also served as the bookkeeping supervisor, compliance officer, assistant vice president and vice president, as well as working in marketing during her tenure.

“Donna is one of those who works behind the scenes. She is recognized internally for what she does, but it is not always work the public sees,” said Reed.

When she came to the bank, Schmoll has a business management degree, but learned banking at the grass roots level.

Thinking back, Schmoll said that when she began the bank only had one location and outsourced their computer work to a center in Belpre. It was during her tenure that the bookkeeping was brought in house and computers were brought in, something that those at the bank had little knowledge of at the time.

Schmoll has also seen the addition of new location, including the acquisition of the Tuppers Plains location, which brought in new accounts and new customers to the bank.

She was also with the bank when they put in the first ATM and as they began to implement the use of debit cards.

Schmoll spent the majority of her time, from 1993 to Nov. 2017, as compliance officer for the bank.

Compliance, noted Schmoll, intertwines with everything at the bank, allowing her to work with many people over her time at the bank, as well as many customers.

“She cares deeply about the customer and is on top of all of the things the customers need,” added Reed.

While the technology and the nature of the needs have changed over the years, the principle of being there for the customer has not changed.

Reed added that Schmoll has “personified Farmers Bank and a community banker” and that no matter the situation or scenario she has always been in a positive mindset.

“We like to think of Farmers Bank as a family and she has been the matriarch,” said Marketing Manager Dru Reed.

As for her plans in retirement, Schmoll said she plans to spend more time on some of her hobbies, including genealogy, traveling and reading. She is also involved with the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway in Nelsonville as the treasurer. She also plans to do volunteer work in Gallipolis (she lives in Gallia County) as well as possibly in Meigs County.

“Watching people grow has been rewarding,” Said Schmoll, noting that it will be hard to leave Meigs County. “People of Meigs County have been so warm and welcoming.”

A retirement celebration is planned with bank staff, with a party for friends and family to be held in the spring.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

