Spreading the Joy of Christmas

POMEROY — Around 65 Meigs County children had the opportunity to spend part of their day shopping with law enforcement officers and other first responders on Friday.

This was the sixth year that the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has hosted Shop with a Cop. The morning started out by having breakfast at the Senior Center — provided by the Meigs County Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering — and then parading to Wal-Mart in Mason, West Virginia.

Each child is given a set amount of money that they could spend. It was highly suggested that they purchase at least one necessity item, such as shoes, a winter coat, etc. The rest of the money can be spent on anything they want. Sheriff Keith Wood said he often sees the kids buying gifts for parents, siblings or other people they know and love.

“Everything we see is bad, normally. But we like to see something good,” Wood said, adding he feels inspired each time they hold the event because he gets to see so many people “paying it forward.”

“It’s heart wrenching to see people in our community struggle,” Wood said. “But we’re all in this together.”

Children were selected from the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services and each of the three school districts in the county. Along with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, children were accompanied by the Middleport Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Rutland Fire Department, Columbia Twp. Fire and Squad, Department of Wildlife, Racine Police Department, Holzer Security, Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, Common Pleas Court employees, the probation office and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, according to Cheyenne Trussell of the sheriff’s office.

The event is made possible through community donations, fundraising, the Loyalty is Forever organization and Close to Home Catering. As fundraising projects, the sheriff’s office held a softball tournament this summer, participated in No Shave November, and had an ugly Christmas sweater bingo event.

In 2017, the Sheriff’s office raised around $5,000 and took 26 children shopping. According to Trussell, the money raised this year was around $14,000. Wood said one anonymous donor gave enough money to support 30 children this year.

The community can support Shop with a Cop by going to Farmers Bank and make a donation to the “Loyalty is Forever” account.

A total of 65 kids were joined by first responders, law enforcement and others to shop on Friday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-1_ne20181221132156183.jpg A total of 65 kids were joined by first responders, law enforcement and others to shop on Friday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Bicycles, and of course helmets, were on the list for many of the children. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-2_ne2018122113220692.jpg Bicycles, and of course helmets, were on the list for many of the children. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A parade of law enforcement vehicles brought a bus full of children to shop on Friday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-3_ne2018122113223833.jpg A parade of law enforcement vehicles brought a bus full of children to shop on Friday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The shopping helpers gathered for a group photo before heading off to shop. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-4_ne2018122113227216.jpg The shopping helpers gathered for a group photo before heading off to shop. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Brent Rose, of Holzer Security, was among those helping kids shop on Friday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-5_ne2018122113229895.jpg Brent Rose, of Holzer Security, was among those helping kids shop on Friday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Clint Patterson helped a pair of boys pick out items. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-6_ne20181221132212948.jpg Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Clint Patterson helped a pair of boys pick out items. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Santa visited with the kids at the Meigs County Council on Aging before they headed out to shop. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-7_ne20181221132215230.jpg Santa visited with the kids at the Meigs County Council on Aging before they headed out to shop. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Alicia Smith helped two girls to pick out items. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-8_ne20181221132219440.jpg Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Alicia Smith helped two girls to pick out items. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Bryan McCollum and Cheri McCollum from Columbia Township Volunteer Township Fire Department helped a group of kids shop. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-9_ne20181221132221677.jpg Bryan McCollum and Cheri McCollum from Columbia Township Volunteer Township Fire Department helped a group of kids shop. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Bruce Davis from the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department helped a young boy to pick out Christmas gifts. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-10_ne20181221132224247.jpg Bruce Davis from the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department helped a young boy to pick out Christmas gifts. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Clothing items were on the list for many of the children. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-11_ne20181221132227920.jpg Clothing items were on the list for many of the children. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The group of shopping helpers received their instructions before loading the bus and cars. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.23-Shop-12_ne20181221132231233.jpg The group of shopping helpers received their instructions before loading the bus and cars. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Local children ‘Shop with a Cop’

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Times-Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.