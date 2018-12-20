Nearly 10,000 deer checked during Ohio’s two-day gun hunting season

OHIO — Ohio’s hunters checked 9,625 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2018 two-day deer-gun hunting season, Dec. 15-16, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). During last year’s two-day December deer-gun season, 14,115 deer were harvested.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter. Muzzleloader season is Jan. 5-8, 2019, and archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Find more information about deer hunting in the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

In Meigs County, 160 deer were checked in, down from 200 last year.

In Gallia County, 120 deer were checked in, down from 169 last year.

For the first time this year, Ohio resident hunters can purchase multiyear and lifetime licenses at wildohio.gov and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state. License buyers can choose from 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses. All money generated from the sale of multiyear and lifetime licenses is deposited into the Wildlife Fund, where it will be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Hunting Popularity

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.