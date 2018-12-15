Laudermilt recognized by Highway Patrol

RACINE — Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Brandy L. Laudermilt has been selected for the 2018 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Athens Dispatch Center.

The selection of Laudermilt, 45, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2018 at Athens as a Dispatcher. Post Management and dispatchers/communications technicians chose Laudermilt based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

Dispatcher Laudermilt joined the Highway Patrol in 2001 and has served at the Gallipolis Post, the Jackson Dispatch Center and the Athens Dispatch Center. Originally from Racine and a graduate of Southern High School, Dispatcher Laudermilt graduated from Southeastern Business College. Dispatcher Laudermilt and husband Herb live in Racine with their children: Ryan, age 15 and Brandon, age 12.

