Two sentenced to prison

POMEROY — Two people were sentenced to prison this week in separate cases in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley stated that on Dec. 10, Rufus Wright, III, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was convicted of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the second degree.

During July 2017, in Meigs County, Wright engaged in one sale of purported heroin, which was actually 0.231 grams of methamphetamine, and three sales of purported heroin, which tested negative for heroin and were found to be counterfeit controlled substances. Total sales exceeded $1,000.

Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge I. Carson Crow sentenced Wright to four years in prison. Stanley thanked the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force for investigating this case.

“Law enforcement works tirelessly to get traffickers off the street, and we all appreciate their efforts,” Stanley said. “My office will continue to prosecute these dealers and the court will continue to send them to prison, even the ones selling fake drugs.”

In a separate case, Kayla King, 27, of Rutland, Ohio, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a community control violation.

On July 13, 2015, King was sentenced to five years of community control for a conviction of Attempted Illegal Assembly of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the fourth degree. King violated the terms of community control by failing to report to her probation officer since July 2018 and by failing a drug screen administered on Nov. 23, 2018. King tested positive for amphetamine, buprenorphine, norfentanyl, ecstasy, methamphetamine, morphine, and 6-acetylmorphine.

Upon finding that King violated the terms of community control, Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge I. Carson Crow terminated community control and sentenced King to the maximum of 18 months in prison.

“Under Ohio sentencing guidelines, defendants convicted of felonies of the fourth or fifth degree must be placed on community control unless certain factors are present that permit a trial court to send that defendant to prison,” Stanley said. “Community control is a second chance for defendants to get clean and to reclaim their lives. Some people take advantage of that opportunity, but unfortunately a large percentage of probationers can’t follow the rules and end up in prison.”

Information from the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.