Christmas open house set

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Genealogical Society will host its annual Christmas Open House on Friday, Dec. 14 in its office at 459 Second Avenue. Hours will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Gift ideas available in the shop.

AARP Safe driving class

GALLIPOLIS — A safe driving class sponsored by AARP in connection with the Gallipolis Christian Church will be given on Dec. 14 at the Gallipolis Christian Church located at 4486 State Route 588, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch will be provided by the church). Registration forms can be completed by calling the church office at 740-245-0134. Instructor is James Oiler.