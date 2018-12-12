Remembering ‘the 46’…Silver Bridge remembrance ceremony Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — The annual remembrance ceremony which will observe the 51st anniversary of the Silver Bridge Disaster will take place this Saturday, Dec. 15 in Point Pleasant.

The memorial event, which began in 2015 to honor the victims of the disaster, will start at 5:30 p.m. on 6th Street. Event organizer Kenny Grady shared the ceremony will open with Cody Smith performing “Thankful.”

Following, Minister Jordan Decker will lead all the guests in an opening prayer and Mason County Commission President Tracy Doolittle will give the welcome.

Mayor Brian Billings will then begin the dedication of the Silver Bridge Memorial Mural. During the mural’s dedication, the artist of the mural, Jesse Corlis, will be introduced as well as the members of the mural committee including Billings, Doolittle, and Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center Director Jack Fowler.

Following, a commemorative plaque, which is placed in front of the mural, will be presented to the public. All those who gave a significant donation towards the mural will be recognized as well. In preparation for the ceremony, City Inspector Randy Hall and Street Department employee Butch Bonecutter installed river bed rock and river pebbles at the bottom of the mural to help prevent individuals from parking too closely to the mural and/or running into the mural.

Following the dedication, Smith will perform “Oh Holy Night” and Point Pleasant Battle Days Queen Emma Rice will be reading the names of the victims who lost their lives during the Silver Bridge collapse.

The lighting of the tree will take place with Nora Sloane Watterson and Savannah Lynn Grady having the honor as this year’s “tree lighters,” then Smith will perform his closing selection of the evening “The Song of Christmas.”

A thank you will be given to all of the supporters of this event and Minister Decker will conclude the ceremony in a prayer.

The Silver Bridge Memorial Mural will be dedicated on Saturday. Pictured is a scene from last year’s remembrance ceremony when plans for the mural were announced by Mason County Commission President Tracy Doolittle and Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.16-2.jpg The Silver Bridge Memorial Mural will be dedicated on Saturday. Pictured is a scene from last year’s remembrance ceremony when plans for the mural were announced by Mason County Commission President Tracy Doolittle and Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings. File photo The annual remembrance ceremony which will observe the 51st anniversary of the Silver Bridge Disaster will take place this Saturday, Dec. 15 in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.16-PPR-4.jpg The annual remembrance ceremony which will observe the 51st anniversary of the Silver Bridge Disaster will take place this Saturday, Dec. 15 in Point Pleasant. File photo

Silver Bridge remembrance ceremony Saturday

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

