Crooning in City Park

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Park has long been the sight of fireworks displays, festivals, community gatherings, demonstrations and more. Recently, it was also the sight of a music video filming as Gallipolis in Lights Gala performer John Eric Booth sung his talents among the flickering of the annual Gallipolis in Lights display.

“We still have to edit,” said Booth, a Wayne, W.Va., native. “We knew we wanted to use Gallipolis City Park for outdoor scenes…Christmas Time is Here is the single and is the same song from the Charlie Brown cartoon…I’d seen (Gallipolis in Lights) two years ago and it was great then and even better this year. We just really wanted to get that majesty of Christmas. My videographer had seen it previously as well and it was a no brainer. We knew where we wanted to shoot some scenes.”

Booth and his crew finished filming Monday evening in the park.

Booth sang for the Gallipolis in Lights Gala in late November and was contacted by others who had also previously seen him perform. He said he has performed at the Ariel Opera House as well.

“I’ve performed in Hollywood, Las Vegas, New York City and with symphonies and around here,” said Booth. “This coming year, things are going to take off considerably more.”

The song Booth was utilizing shots for in the park is for his Christmas album, titled Yule be Lovin’ This.

“(Singing really took off for Booth) when I was in the Air Force,” he said. “I was in upstate New York and the music scene was very intense. So I was singing in some bands while stationed there and then I spent a few years in Nashville in the early 90s. I came back here and wasn’t doing anything for a while. I then had an interest sparked in the Great American Songbook, probably around 2006. Then that was when everything else came.”

The Great American Songbook is recognized informally as a wide list of American classics featuring musical theater, musical film and jazz classics from the 1920s to the 1950s. Booth has been recognized as a crooner, a male singer who typically performs jazz pieces and other songs from the Great American Songbook.

Booth’s music video is anticipated to be finished at the end of the week or the beginning of next week and can be seen at johnericbooth.com.

John Eric Boothe stands by a microphone as he and crew members finish a music video on Gallipolis City Park. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_BoothePark.jpg John Eric Boothe stands by a microphone as he and crew members finish a music video on Gallipolis City Park. Courtesy photo