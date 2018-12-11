Annual Christmas Gala returns Thursday

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Christmas Gala is set to return this Thursday at the Gallery at 409.

The sixth annual event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where guests will be able to enjoy art, live music, and good eats, while immersed in the holiday spirit with one another.

The show this year is a collection by several artists including Gerry Enrico, Kelsi Boyd, Jesse Thornton, Cheryl Lund, Patti Del-Checcolo, Laura Maul, Linda Conner, Larry Bragg, Joann Knisley, and Cloie. The event is free to the public, but guests may give to the contribution jar if they wish.

Music this year will be provided by a Point Pleasant local, Jonathan Hawkins, who spread his wings some years ago to study at Julliard’s school of music, is visiting home for the holidays.

Hawkins has spent the last few years performing as a featured soloist on cruise lines and in a Broadway musical tour pit orchestra as a guitarist/banjo/mandolin player. He is now taking his original and classic American roots as well as his classical and jazz guitar music to local and regional venues. Along with his solo guitar projects, Hawkins performs regularly with his solo act Little Lawnmowers and Tangled Roots band, as well as with a jazz quartet-in-residency at the Jockey Club in Huntington and Blazers in Ashland, Ky.

The Gallery at 409 is located at 409 Main Street in Point Pleasant.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.