AAA7 offers disease management program

GALLIPOLIS — Healthy U is a program made possible by a joint effort of the Ohio Department of Aging and the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7). The AAA7 offers this special evidence-based healthy aging program to local residents.

Participants in the Healthy U program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including: learning practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression, discovering ways to be more physically active, learning how to eat healthier, learning better ways to talk with your physician and family about your health, setting personal goals and finding ways to relax and deal with stress

The free six-week workshop will be offered at the Gallipolis Episcopal Church, located at 541 Second Avenue in Gallipolis. Sessions over the six-week period will be held on Tuesdays from January 8th until February 12th. Each session will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m.. Those participating are encouraged to attend all six sessions.

Healthy U is open to anyone age 60 or older at no cost. Participants in Healthy U can represent individuals with any of the conditions mentioned previously, be a caregiver of someone with these conditions, or be someone who simply wants to learn more about healthy living.

Pre-registration for Healthy U is required by calling Hannah Hollingshead with the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, extension 22247, or Carla Cox at extension 22284. Class size is limited, so those who are interested should call soon. Deadline to register is January 2.

The local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the resource center is a contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained resource specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

