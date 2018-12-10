GALLIPOLIS — Ray Calvin Stewart, 89, of Gallipolis, passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on February 17, 1929 in Gallia County, Calvin was the son of the late Melva Shaver Davis. Calvin married Gertrude Pauline George Stewart, who preceded him in death in 2011. He was a retired lineman for Ohio Power.

Calvin is survived by his daughter, Brenda Vetter of Gallipolis; son, Terry (Amy) Stewart of Tampa, Florida; granddaughter, Julie (Rich) Burchett of Tell City, Indiana; great-grandsons, Jeremy (Samantha) Waid, Jacob Waid, Jamon Burchett, and Travis Burchett; and great-great-grandchildren, Jase Waid and Hadleigh Waid.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Calvin was preceded in death by a son, James Ray Stewart in 1994 and a granddaughter, Missy Waid.

A private graveside service was held for Calvin at Rife Cemetery with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.