Gallipolis Christmas Parade 2018

Miss Gallipolis in Lights 2018 Samantha Burris
Sarah Hawley | OVP
Teen Miss Gallipolis in Lights 2018 Kenzie Long
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The painted snow plows were on display during the parade, including this one from Buckeye Hills Career Center.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
GC Starz took part in the parade on Saturday.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The South Gallia and River Valley marching bands marched together in Saturday’s parade in Gallipolis
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The Gallia Academy Marching Band performed as part of the annual Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The Gallipolis in Lights wagon carried organizers along the parade route.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
Representatives for the Night to Shine event to take place in February were part of the parade on Saturday.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The Toddler Tech Express made its way down Second Avenue for the parade on Saturday.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
Representatives from Holzer Health System were among those in the parade on Saturday.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The Gallipolis Twirling Angel marched in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The River Valley Cheerleaders were part of the parade on Saturday.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
Miss Gallia County 2018 Jamie Steger
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The Ohio River Jeepers had several decorated Jeeps in the parade.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
Several children throw candy to those along the parade route.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The Gallipolis Fire Department was among several to take part in the annual parade.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
The Gallipolis Shrine Club rode their traditional little cars in the parade.
Sarah Hawley | OVP
