Gallipolis Christmas Parade 2018


Miss Gallipolis in Lights 2018 Samantha Burris

Miss Gallipolis in Lights 2018 Samantha Burris


Sarah Hawley | OVP

Teen Miss Gallipolis in Lights 2018 Kenzie Long


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The painted snow plows were on display during the parade, including this one from Buckeye Hills Career Center.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

GC Starz took part in the parade on Saturday.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The South Gallia and River Valley marching bands marched together in Saturday’s parade in Gallipolis


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The Gallia Academy Marching Band performed as part of the annual Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The Gallipolis in Lights wagon carried organizers along the parade route.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

Representatives for the Night to Shine event to take place in February were part of the parade on Saturday.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The Toddler Tech Express made its way down Second Avenue for the parade on Saturday.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

Representatives from Holzer Health System were among those in the parade on Saturday.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The Gallipolis Twirling Angel marched in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The River Valley Cheerleaders were part of the parade on Saturday.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

Miss Gallia County 2018 Jamie Steger


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The Ohio River Jeepers had several decorated Jeeps in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

Several children throw candy to those along the parade route.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The Gallipolis Fire Department was among several to take part in the annual parade.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

The Gallipolis Shrine Club rode their traditional little cars in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | OVP

