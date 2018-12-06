OSHP investigates vehicle collision

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle incident involving one deceased driver which took place Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Mildred B. Sisson, 84, of Patriot, was in a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander and traveling southwest on Ohio 775 when the vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway into a ditch. The driver was later pronounced dead due to a possible medical condition. The incident remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted by the Gallia Coroner’s Office and Gallia EMS.

Sisson’s obituary is located on page two of today’s edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

Suspected natural causes in driver death