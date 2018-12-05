Municipal court offers mediation

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Municipal Court offers confidential mediation services for parties looking to resolve differences and avoid lengthy decisions, court officials say.

According to municipal court information, filing suit may not be the best solution in all cases. Most disputes which reach the court could have been settled more quickly and easily through better communication between the parties to help them resolve their differences.

Court officials say mediation saves time and resources and also often results in a disposition which the parties have made themselves – one they have deemed the most fair under the circumstances and one which is more likely to be adhered to than a court imposed judgement.

If the dispute is note settled in this manner, the claimant (the party initiating the mediation) has lost nothing as he may still file a civil action. If the matter is settled, the inconvenience of a full-scale trial for claimant, respondent and both sides’ witnesses is avoided. Both sides win through the mediation process. Neither side risks the loss of having the judge decide against them, both save the expense of court costs, the costs of gathering evidence and possibly attorney fees.

Mediations are scheduled through the municipal court at no costs to either party. As a final reminder, municipals officials say if a matter is settled now, the parties will have the satisfaction of having their problem solved without regard to who won or lost. All involved will be winners.

For more information, contact 740-446-9400.

Gallipolis Municipal Court can be found at 518 Second Avenue. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_0927171501.jpg Gallipolis Municipal Court can be found at 518 Second Avenue. Courtesy photo