Schmidt Symposium held at Holzer

GALLIPOLIS — The 22nd Annual Lewis A. Schmidt, MD, Memorial Cancer Symposium was recently held at the Holzer Education and Davis Family Conference Center at Gallipolis Medical Center.

Speakers for the event included Divya Arora, MD, Radiation Oncology, Holzer Center for Cancer Care, Marla Haller, DO, FAPWCA, CMD, Holzer Health System, Victoria Nottingham, BSN, RN, CHPN, Holzer Hospice, Fredrick Williams, ThB, MA, PhD, Holzer Chaplaincy Services, Leslie Shoecraft, MT-BC, Music Therapist, Rhythm and You. In addition, a poster session was provided by the Holzer Family Practice Residents and Medical Students.

This year’s symposium discussed Lung Cancer screening and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) information, Hospice myths and care options, Spiritual Care, and Music Therapy benefits. The sessions created awareness that all in attendance benefited from.

The annual symposium is held in memory of Dr. Lewis A. Schmidt, who joined the staff of Holzer Hospital in 1967, where he practiced general surgery. He was instrumental in developing the Tumor Registry and the Tumor Committee, which he chaired for several years. Schmidt was very active with the Gallia County Chapter of the American Cancer Society and other civic organizations. He also was a member of the Coller Society, the Gallia County Medical Society, the American Medical Association, the Ohio State Medical Association, and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

For more information about the annual symposium, contact the Holzer Education Department at 740-446-5933.

Submitted by Holzer Health System.

Shown left to right is Dr. Alice Dachowski, General Surgeon, Holzer Health System with Joan Schmidt, and Laura Frye during the Schmidt Symposium. Dr. Gerald Vallee, Holzer Internal Medicine, at left, visits with one of the presenters during the poster session of the symposium.