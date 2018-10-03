Update on land development public meeting

POINT PLEASANT — The owners and developers of the proposed $10 million-plus land development project at the Morgan Mount Vernon Farm and Mansion of Southside will be holding a meeting open to the public.

As previously reported, the meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Point Pleasant’s First Church of God inside the family center.

The public will be informed about the plans for the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park Camp and Resort. This resort is projected to bring in more than 2,000 visitors a day to Mason County from outside the state; 28 percent of all visitors of Yogi Bear Jellystone Park Camps and Resort drive more than four hours to visit family-oriented thrill parks.

Jellystone Park of Mason County is estimated to be one of the largest resorts in the United States in the Yogi Bear System of 82 plus properties.

“The purpose of the open meeting is to involve the public and get their input on what they would like the park to bring to the area,” said Lance Thornton, of The Thornton Group & LandSu Land Development, Inc./co-chairman of Erie Automotive Aftermarket Holdings. “This development will bring over 100 plus jobs to the area. These are Mason County jobs, their input is of upmost important to us. The key to our success will be our team.”

A list of jobs will be posted at the meeting along with the types of businesses the resort is looking for to be in the park such as restaurants, a coffee shop, a craft store as well as activities inside the park such as horseback riding and zip lining.

“This is a very exciting time for our part of West Virginia. We have a chance to see the area’s only Yogi Bear/ Jellystone Adventure Park and one large enough to attract people from all over the country, built right in our area. The park will create jobs for many people in the years to come, business opportunities for entrepreneurs at the park and in the surrounding areas, and smiles for the families living inside and outside of West Virginia,” said Dave Hobba, developer.

Attending the community meeting will be civil engineers, the general contractor, the developers, senior leadership from Yogi Bear Jellystone Resorts, and Yogi Bear.