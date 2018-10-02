Art exhibit to feature Bragg

POINT PLEASANT — On Thursday evening, at the Gallery at 409, all are invited to attend an art exhibit by a local artist.

“Now/Then,” an art exhibit by Larry Bragg, will be held from 6-9 p.m. Light refreshments, finger foods and drinks, will be provided to guests and Eli Wilson will be providing musical entertainment. Bragg explained his exhibit will be featuring a collection of approximately 40-42 pieces of his artwork, 25 of these works being new pieces. He said his pieces range in price from $100-$500.

“Enjoy and see if you remember some of the paintings. I hope that everyone will take with them a little image of the beauty and color and subjects that I’ve painted for their pleasure and let it bring peace and joy in their life,” said Bragg.

He commented this will be his second show at the Gallery at 409, his first show, “Visions,” was held two years ago. Bragg explained this show will be featuring the same subject matter just with different floral, seascape, and still life paintings.

Bragg said one his favorite pieces in the show is an older work of his, a purple iris which is a 4-feet-by-six feet painting. Also, he is favoring one his new floral paintings, a 24-feet-by-24-feet gallery wrap.

“It will be a pretty good sized show,” said Bragg, “I just hope everyone wants to come out and enjoy it. I will be glad to see everybody.”

Bragg hosts Art Uncorked events around the community and every Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to about 9 p.m. He and fellow Point Pleasant artisans meet up with one another to paint together, sharing advice and ideas at the gallery. He commented the Tuesday evening painting sessions will be taking a short hiatus for remodeling at the gallery.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

