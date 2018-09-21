OVB to break ground on Bend Area office

MASON — Ohio Valley Bank will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, to honor the start of construction on its new Bend Area Office in Mason, West Virginia.

Construction is expected to be completed quickly with a tentative opening in early 2019.

OVB region manager Daniel Short will be the host for the event to mark this important milestone. The Wahama High School Choir will perform. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the construction site, which is at 156 Mallard Lane, conveniently located near the bridge, behind Bob Evans Restaurant.

The new branch will have a more open, friendly atmosphere with an exterior styled much like Ohio Valley Bank’s state-of-the-art Barboursville Office. Staff and resources from the banking office inside the Pomeroy Save-a-Lot will be transferred to this new location, and the bank inside Save-a-Lot will be closed.

The Bend Area Office will offer full banking services and will include a drive-up night deposit, drive-thru teller windows, ample parking, and a drive-thru ATM. The exterior of the new office will be unveiled during the ceremony and commemorative coins will be provided to those who attend.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 and based in Gallipolis, operates 19 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The company is a subsidiary of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. whose stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The company’s website is www.ovbc.com.