Sex offenders, drug traffickers sentenced

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announced the recent sentencings of four individuals in their separate and respective cases by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Arnold L. Barnett, Jr., 74, of Crown City, was recently convicted of four counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, felonies of the Third-Degree. Barnett was sentenced to prison for 10 years. Upon his release from prison, Barnett must register as a Tier II Sex Offender.

Dionte D. Simpson, 26, of Huntington, West Virginia, was previously convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the First-Degree. Simpson ran from law enforcement for approximately one year before being apprehended by U.S. Marshalls in Michigan. Simpson was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Bradley A. Cornwell, 19, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of one count of Attempted Rape, a felony of the First-Degree. Cornwell was sentenced to prison for eight years. Upon his release from prison Cornwell must register as a Tier III Sex Offender.

Eddie R. Bryant, 26, of Charleston, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the Third-Degree; and Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the First -Degree. Bryant was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Simpson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_SimpsonD.jpg Simpson Barnett https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_Barnett.jpg Barnett Bryant https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_Bryant.jpg Bryant Cornwell https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_Cornwell.jpg Cornwell