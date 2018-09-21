Gallia September indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury handed down 50 indictments against 46 different individuals in the September grand jury sessions. The following individuals were indicted:

Matthew S. Preston, 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a felony of the Second-Degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree; and four counts of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, misdemeanors of the First-Degree.

Malik F. Perry, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the First-Degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the First-Degree; and one count of Hidden Compartment in a Vehicle, a felony of the Second-Degree. Deshawn D. Scott, 28, of Warren, Michigan, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the First-Degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the First-Degree; and one count of Hidden Compartment in a Vehicle, a felony of the Second-Degree. Jason D. Martin, 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the Fifth-Degree.

Robert A. Gullett, 34, of Patriot, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the Fourth-Degree; and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the Third-Degree. Lonie A. Pope, 28, of Vinton, one count of Grand Theft, a felony of the Fourth-Degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Chrystian L. Johnson, 26, of Patriot, one count of Assault, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Rudolph M. Daft, 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the Fourth-Degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the Fourth-Degree.

Christopher J. VanMeter, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Grand Theft, a felony of the Third-Degree; one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the Third-Degree; one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the Fourth-Degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Christopher J. VanMeter, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the Third-Degree. Donald Roach, Jr., 34, of Columbus, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Wayne Donovsky, 44, of Bidwell, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Zachary Fisher, 28, of Jackson, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Jeremy Belville, 41, of Bidwell, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Candy Webb, 42, of Columbus, two counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Raleigh Gaskin, III, 43, of Canton, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the Fifth-Degree.

Cortney Gilbert, 28, of Gallipolis, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Jason Peaks, 41, of Columbus, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Jamie D. Simms, 32, of Crown City, two counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Shelena M. Doss, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Escape, a felony of the Third-Degree. Savannah C. Coleman, 28, of Bidwell, one count of Escape, a felony of the Third-Degree. Ronald W. Smart, 41, of Wellston, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Christopher T. Dray, 34, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree.

Tristan B. Adkins, 21, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the Third-Degree. James R. Kinnison, Jr., 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Zachary L. Beach, 35, of Thurman, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Christopher J. VanMeter, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the Fifth-Degree.

Logan C. Wamsley, 26, of Bidwell, one count of Grand Theft, a felony of the Fourth-Degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Eric L. Payne, 41, of Dayton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Second-Degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the Second-Degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the Fifth-Degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the Fifth-Degree.

Mark A. Eblin, II, 40, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the Third-Degree. Stephen E. Johnson, 19, of Thurman, one count of Grand Theft, a felony of the Third-Degree.

Carey L. Fleming, 48, of Detroit, Michigan, one count of Improper Discharge of a Firearm at or into a Habitation, a felony of the Second-Degree; and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the Third-Degree. Vernon W. Kinneman, 60, of Bidwell, one count of Importuning, a felony of the Third-Degree. James M. Malone, 35, of Waterford, Michigan, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Jett A. Acree, 39, of Crown City, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the Fourth-Degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Daniel A. Crittenden, 37, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Deangelo Q. Young, 31, of Dayton, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Preston T. Broyles, 20, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree.

Shelena M. Doss, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the Fourth-Degree; and one count of Escape, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Christopher T. Lewis, 26, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Leonard R. Butcher, 42, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Misty D. McCoy, 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Misty D. McCoy, 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Paul C. Reynolds, 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Jill B. Bevan, 48, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree.

Laura I. Holsinger, 27, of Cheshire, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Emily A. Smith, 27, of Gallipolis, two counts of Endangering Children, felonies of the Third-Degree. Kelly M. Rusk, 50, of Bidwell, two counts of Endangering Children, felonies of the Third-Degree. Jessica L. Rusk, 27, of Gallipolis, two counts of Endangering Children, felonies of the Third-Degree. Antwan D. Walker, 33, of Worthington, two counts of Assault, felonies of the Fourth-Degree; one count of Assault, a felony of the Fifth-Degree; and one count of Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the Fourth-Degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Man indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide