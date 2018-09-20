UTURN concert ministries event tonight

POINT PLEASANT — This evening, the Riverfront Park will be filled with uplifting music for the whole family to enjoy.

The concert, sponsored by the UTURN Concert Ministries, will begin at 7 p.m. this evening (Friday) at the Riverfront Park amphitheater with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $20 and concessions will be available.

The performers of the evening will be Christian artists 7eventh Time Down, Rhett Walker Band, and OBB, who are a part of the “I Have Decided” tour.

7eventh Time Down is composed of Austin Millers on drums, Cliff Williams on bass, Eric Vanzant on lead guitar, and Mikey Howard on lead vocals and rhythm guitar. According to the band’s Facebook page, the group, who are long time friends admit, “while brokenness is a part of every believer’s life, it’s important to not remain in a place of guilt and shame.”

However, the group is not interested in a pity party, they rather want to celebrate redemption through their music.

Howard said, “We only touch on a little bit of the brokenness because we feel like that part of our story is the smallest part. We focus on what God has done in us through His son Jesus and the cross. We quickly get to the bigger part of the story, the resurrection part, and that’s what our focus is as a ministry — life, resurrection, joy.”

7eventh Time Down is known to be the type of musical group that carries the banner that the God they serve is bigger than any circumstance, any hurt, or any music career.

According to the Rhett Walker Band website, the group has released two albums, “Come To The River” and “Here’s To The Ones.” The band was nominated for a Grammy for their single “When Mercy Found Me.” The band has also toured with the Christian artists such as MercyMe and Newsboys. They have also appeared multiple times on the Grand Ole Opry.

The music critic Bob Lefsetz of The Lefsetz Letter said, “If you like rock music, if you like power chords, dynamics, changes, if you like nodding your head, putting on an album and letting it play from beginning to end, putting you in a mood wherein the rest of the world does not matter, this is for you. And listen to Rhett’s vocal, boy, this guy can sing. I didn’t have to play this album five times to get it. I didn’t have to tap my foot, waiting to be hooked. I was enthralled immediately.”

OBB, who according to their Facebook page, hails from Atlanta, Georgia is described as being an emerging pop/rock band. The group is comprised of Zach Oswald on lead vocals, Jacob Oswald on guitar, and Nich Oswald on drums. The group’s musical career has a radio airplay audience of 106 million and streams of nearly 8 million. OBB’s song “Mona Lisa” was featured in Google’s Chromebook ad campaign and Dude Perfect’s latest Water Bottle Flip 2 video, which reached over 60 million views. Since the band released their debut EP, they have steadily built their growing momentum and fan base into a recording deal with Nashville’s Curb Records.

Some information was used from https://www.facebook.com/pg/OBBofficial, https://www.facebook.com/7eventhtimedown/, and https://www.rhettwalkerband.com/ in this article.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

