Meigs-Gallia CASA hosting informational sessions

OHIO VALLEY — The Meigs-Gallia CASA Program will be hosting two informational meetings as it works to increase the number of volunteers for the agency.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“CASA volunteers are ordinary citizens who make a commitment to serve on behalf of our community’s most valuable children. CASA volunteers build relationships with children and learn about their unique circumstances in order to make an informed and objective recommendation to Juvenile Court regarding the child’s best interests,” according to information provided by the program.

The volunteers complete specialized training in child abuse and neglect, child development, family dynamics, substance abuse, mental health and domestic violence to help guide them through their work as advocates.

The is no specific background or education required as the CASA program provides all the necessary training free of charge.

“We are very excited to begin this advocacy program here in Meigs and Gallia Counties. The Meigs-Gallia CASA Program and the Athens CASA are teaming up to provide this much needed service to the children of our communities,” stated the news release from the organization.

Informational sessions are scheduled for Sept. 22 at noon at the Pomeroy Public Library and Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis. Light refreshments willbe provided.

For questions or more information contact Kelsey Sauters at 740-992-4670 or email meigsgalliacasa@gmail.com.

CASA volunteers needed