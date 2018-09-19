Logan man indicted for murder of wife

LOGAN — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Hocking County Prosecutor Benjamin E. Fickel announced, in a news release on Wednesday afternoon, that a Logan man has been indicted on charges related to the murder of his wife.

A Hocking County grand jury indicted George Cooper, 50, on charges of aggravated murder and murder. Both charges carry a gun specification.

Cooper is accused of shooting Mary Cooper, 37, multiple times in their Logan home earlier this month.

“There is evidence that leads us to believe that this homicide was premeditated,” said Attorney General DeWine. “We intend to seek justice for the victim and her children, who will tragically grow up without their mother.”

The Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting the case with assistance from Attorney General DeWine’s Special Prosecutions Section.

“Our Victim’s Services Program is working with the family members to provide them with services to help them through this tragic event,” said Prosecutor Fickel. “I would like to also thank Attorney General Mike DeWine and all law enforcement involved for working diligently to ensure that justice will prevail.”

According to previous Sentinel reports, on Sept. 9 at approximately 2:43 a.m. the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a residence in Syracuse stating that a family member from Logan, Ohio, had shown up at their residence reportedly stating that he had shot his wife in Logan, Ohio.

Deputies responded to the residence in Syracuse and the suspect was taken into custody. During this time it was confirmed through the Logan Police Department that a female victim was found to be deceased inside of her residence in Logan, Ohio. A firearm was recovered from the suspect along with numerous other pieces of physical evidence, stated Sheriff Keith Wood following the arrest.

The case was investigated by the Logan Police Department with assistance from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Cooper is currently being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on $2 million bond.

Cooper was arrested Sept. 9 in Syracuse