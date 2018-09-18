Leo Club holds leadership conference

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Community Leo Club recently hosted a conference at Bossard Memorial Library so students might present and listen to speakers on the subject of leadership and community action.

According to Gallipolis Leo Club Advisor Sandra Mayes, Ohio Speaker of the House Ryan Smith, Osmosis Marketing’s Jennifer Walker and Gallia Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans were present to speak with students. Gallipolis City Schools Superintendent Craig Wright introduced the event. River Valley and Gallia Academy High School students were present for the conference.

“The whole goal was to have a mature setting for the young adults from 16 to 18 who are Leo Club members to feel like adults and learn about skills needed to be future leaders in the community,” said Mayes. “Leo Club focuses on leadership, public speaking and how to plan events as well. Because, once students leave high school, it’s a job skill to be able to communicate and present yourself well. Many of them want to continue being part of the community, so getting the networking tentacles out and keeping contacts so when they want to come up with their own ideas as adults, they then can follow through and create events in town, hopefully.”

Sydney Crothers, Gallipolis Leo Club vice president, plans to enter post secondary education with a focus on film and Nicholas Sheets, club secretary, plans to study information technology. Both students are seniors.

“I liked the atmosphere and how we got to be with different schools,” said Crothers. “We got to interact with River Valley and we felt we learned a lot from the speakers. Job shadowing with careers is something important. It was nice to present to share with the speakers too.”

“I felt it was very informative and overall was a good conference,” said Sheets. “We did a presentation on standing out in the community and what it means to be a leader. Overall, I don’t like speaking in front of people but it gave me the opportunity to work on that and become better at it. We did a group discussion and gave people situations and they had to answer questions in how they would solve the scenario.”

Scenarios presented conference participants with opportunities to flex their leadership mettle. Both students said they would recommend the experience to others.

Leadership conference attendants gather with Ohio Speaker of the House Ryan Smith. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_LeoSmith.jpg Leadership conference attendants gather with Ohio Speaker of the House Ryan Smith. Courtesy photos From left to right are Gallipolis Leo Club officers Elizabeth Hoover, Nicholas Sheets, Derek Henry and Sydney Crothers https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_LeoOfficers.jpg From left to right are Gallipolis Leo Club officers Elizabeth Hoover, Nicholas Sheets, Derek Henry and Sydney Crothers Courtesy photos