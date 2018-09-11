Good News to hold ‘Family Day’

GALLIPOLIS — Good News Baptist Church will be holding its Family Day at Addaville Elementary School with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and events running until 4 p.m.

Family Day will have snacks, crafts and lessons centered around the biblical figure of Samuel.

“We’re actually going to use it to kick off a new sermon series on Samuel,” said Good News Baptist Pastor Morgan McKinniss. “It’ll be a good time. The idea is that we want to provide something fun for a family together and do. People can come and eat for free. Games will likely be themed around Samuel and ancient Israel.”

McKinniss said a volunteer will be interpreting as a reenactor of Samuel during the event to interact with families.

“Samuel is an Old Testament prophet,” said McKinniss. “God did a lot of crazy miracles through him.”

“We decided we weren’t going to do a Vacation Bible School this year like we normally do,” said McKinniss. “We decided to do something in the fall. We decided that because a Vacation Bible School can be a huge tax on resources. You’re asking people to come in six days a week for multiple hours. That also doesn’t include preparation.”

Samuel plays a key role in the Old Testament from the period of biblical judges to the institution of a kingdom under Saul and again in transition from Saul to the rule of King David.

“He’s sometimes not talked about as much as some others in the Bible,” said McKinniss. “His birth was miraculous because Hannah (Samuel’s mother) was without child for a long time and really wanted one. She eventually told God, if you give me a child, I’ll give him back to you. So she became pregnant with Samuel and once he was old enough he was given back to the temple for service and that’s sort of how his life starts out.”

For more information, visit www.goodnewsgallipolis.com or call 740-446-0188.

