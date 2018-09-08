Recycling railroads and making friends

While demolishing the old Willis Tire facility to construct a new parking lot for Bossard Memorial Library, the library recently donated old rails discovered beneath street level to the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. From left to right at top are Theresa Hutton of Hutton Excavation, left, and Bossard Library Director Debbie Saundes, right. On bottom, from left to right are Chris Hutton of Hutton Excavation, Museum Board President Jim Love, Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, and Museum Board Member Dr. Bill Thomas. Hutton Excavation is the demolishing contractor of the project.

While demolishing the old Willis Tire facility to construct a new parking lot for Bossard Memorial Library, the library recently donated old rails discovered beneath street level to the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. From left to right at top are Theresa Hutton of Hutton Excavation, left, and Bossard Library Director Debbie Saundes, right. On bottom, from left to right are Chris Hutton of Hutton Excavation, Museum Board President Jim Love, Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, and Museum Board Member Dr. Bill Thomas. Hutton Excavation is the demolishing contractor of the project. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_DSC_0090.jpg While demolishing the old Willis Tire facility to construct a new parking lot for Bossard Memorial Library, the library recently donated old rails discovered beneath street level to the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. From left to right at top are Theresa Hutton of Hutton Excavation, left, and Bossard Library Director Debbie Saundes, right. On bottom, from left to right are Chris Hutton of Hutton Excavation, Museum Board President Jim Love, Museum Board Vice-President Jerry Davis, and Museum Board Member Dr. Bill Thomas. Hutton Excavation is the demolishing contractor of the project.