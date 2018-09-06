Gallia GOP opens HQ

On Tuesday, the Gallia County Republican Party held their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their 2018 Election Headquarters. There were well over 50 people present for the event and it included representatives from Congressman Bill Johnson’s campaign and from the Renacci for Senate campaign. Participating as the distinguished guests for the ribbon cutting were Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith, Judge Candidates for the 4th District Court of Appeals Jason Smith and Mike Hess, County Commissioner Harold Montgomery, and Auditor Larry Betz. The election headquarters will be open Monday through Friday until Election Day and is located at 1616 Eastern Avenue, Gallipolis (formerly the Gene Johnson Chevrolet auto dealership). The public may call Chairman Russ Moore with any questions regarding the headquarters at 740-645-3243.

On Tuesday, the Gallia County Republican Party held their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their 2018 Election Headquarters. There were well over 50 people present for the event and it included representatives from Congressman Bill Johnson’s campaign and from the Renacci for Senate campaign. Participating as the distinguished guests for the ribbon cutting were Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith, Judge Candidates for the 4th District Court of Appeals Jason Smith and Mike Hess, County Commissioner Harold Montgomery, and Auditor Larry Betz. The election headquarters will be open Monday through Friday until Election Day and is located at 1616 Eastern Avenue, Gallipolis (formerly the Gene Johnson Chevrolet auto dealership). The public may call Chairman Russ Moore with any questions regarding the headquarters at 740-645-3243. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_2AD8C157-E85B-4009-89E6-0762B116D643-1-.jpeg On Tuesday, the Gallia County Republican Party held their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their 2018 Election Headquarters. There were well over 50 people present for the event and it included representatives from Congressman Bill Johnson’s campaign and from the Renacci for Senate campaign. Participating as the distinguished guests for the ribbon cutting were Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith, Judge Candidates for the 4th District Court of Appeals Jason Smith and Mike Hess, County Commissioner Harold Montgomery, and Auditor Larry Betz. The election headquarters will be open Monday through Friday until Election Day and is located at 1616 Eastern Avenue, Gallipolis (formerly the Gene Johnson Chevrolet auto dealership). The public may call Chairman Russ Moore with any questions regarding the headquarters at 740-645-3243. Courtesy photo