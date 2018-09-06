Wrights to serve as Sternwheel Grand Marshals

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta returns later this month with a three-day festival along the Pomeroy river front.

The three-day festival is hosted by the Pomeroy Eagles with the support of the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs County Historical Society and the Pomeroy Merchants Association.

Pomeroy residents George and Nelle Wright will serve as the Grand Marshals for the event, leading the Thursday evening fire truck parade in a horse drawn carriage.

The fire truck parade will also have a new name this year in memory of long-time volunteer firefighter and past Eagles President Jim Sisson.

The Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, with numerous fire trucks, the Meigs Marching Band and the grand marshals, among others.

Following the parade will be the opening ceremonies on the river front with the Meigs Marching Band playing the National Anthem as American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 raises the flag. Pastor and Commissioner Randy Smith will conduct the welcome and opening prayer.

Headlining entertainment Carl Acuff Jr. Show will perform on Thursday evening from 8-11 p.m.

According to his website, “the Carl Acuff Jr. Variety Show band has become an American institution. The 2018 tour proves to be no exception to the rule with a dynamite show, great costuming, music and comedy. The 2018 show contains all the things that have made Carl and the band so popular over these last 25 years. We have new and old country, gospel, comedy, nostalgic rock n roll, Motown, do wop, disco, audience participation, impersonations and of course a salute to all of our men and women in uniform from past, present and future that is sure to have you on your feet.”

Friday will be highlighted by carriage rides and a history walk through Pomeroy, as well as a performance by Blitzkrieg.

The history walks will be conducted by local resident and photographer Gary Coleman and are sponsored by the Meigs County Historical Society and Museum.

Founded in 1978, local rockers Blitzkrieg includes band members Phil Moon, Lead Guitar, Vocals, Keyboard; Lyle Moon, Bass Guitar, Vocals, Keyboard; Ed Sisson, Rhythm Guitar, Vocals; and Rob Heady, Drums, Percussion, Vocals.

Southeast Ohio’s longest running rock band performs with the motto “I Rock therefore I am.”

Saturday includes a 5K run, chili cook-off, poker walk, kayak races, and live musical performances.

A schedule of events is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 20

6 p.m. — The Jim Sisson Fire Truck Parade

7 p.m. — Opening ceremonies at the Pomeroy River Front

4-11:30 p.m. — Food vendors open

6-11 p.m. — Beer tent and t-shirt sales open

7-9 p.m. — Horse drawn carriage rides

8-11 p.m. — Carl Acuff Jr. Show

Friday, Sept. 21

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — History walks through Pomeroy (beginning at 10 and 11:30 a.m.)

10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — Food vendors open

11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Horse drawn carriage rides

Noon-6 p.m. — Car show

5-7:30 p.m. — DJ Kip Grueser and a dance-off contest

5-9 p.m. — Split the Pot drawing

8-11 p.m. — Performance by Blitzkrieg

9 p.m. — Basket raffle winner announced

Saturday, Sept. 22

9 a.m. — 5K run with the River Rat Racers

9-11 a.m. — Breakfast at the Pomeroy Eagles (open to the public)

8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagles Golf Scramble at Riverside Golf Course

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Chili Cook-off on the parking lot

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Poker Walk through downtown Pomeroy

Noon-4 p.m. — Cornhole tournament on the parking lot

1 p.m. — Kayak race sign-up at the river front

2 p.m. — Kayak races on the river

5-6 p.m. — Riverside Cloggers at the parking lot gazebo

5-9 p.m. — Split the Pot

6-7 p.m. — Captain and First Mate cook out

6-8 p.m. — Live music by Jason Roach

8-10 p.m. — Raffle basket winners announced

8-11:30 p.m. — Live music by Four on the Floor

More on the 2018 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

Festival to be held Sept. 20-22

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

