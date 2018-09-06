Dislocated worker grant awarded, jobs open

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commissioners, OhioMeansJobs for Gallia County and Gallia County Economic Development have recently announced that a National Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) has been awarded to conduct cleanup and debris removal along several waterways within Gallia County.

The funds, provided by the Department of Labor (DOL) through Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and AREA 7 Workforce Development Board, will assist in the response and cleaning efforts for storm-related damage including debris removal and clean up. Damage from heavy rains and flooding between February 14 and February 25 has created an opportunity for temporary employment for at least two dozen workers. Gallia County is among 18 counties in Ohio eligible for these funds.

“We project the temporary program will employ 24 laborers, two team leaders and will extend for six to nine months depending on available funding” said David Smith, President of Gallia County Commissioners.

The National Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant program is designed to assist areas and individuals struggling with unemployment by providing temporary job opportunities for unemployed or underemployed workers.

Individuals interested in submitting an application for eligibility for one of the available position s may obtain an application at the Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services, 848 Third Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. The following are some but not all of the requirements to be determined eligible for the program: be presently receiving unemployment benefits; have exhausted unemployment benefits; have received a notice of layoffs or reduction of hours; and or have been unemployed for an extended period. All eligible applicants must pass a drug test and meet basic work related requirements such as being able to lift 50 pounds.

Disaster Dislocated Worker Grants are discretionary funds issued by the U.S. Department of Labor as authorized by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. These grants permit temporary workers to provide humanitarian assistance for disaster victims and help with demolition, deconstruction, cleaning, repair and re-construction of public structures, facilities, waterways and lands within the disaster area.

