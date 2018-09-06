GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene will be celebrating 90 years of service to the community.

Organized in 1928 by a group of men and the Rev. Clendenen at 15 Eastern Ave, the church has grown to its current location at 1110 First Ave.

Over the years the church has seen its share of hardships. In 1941, the District Superintendent sent the Rev. V.C. Shafter to Gallipolis to close the church but he saw possibilities for a church and decided to assist and the church continued to grow over the years.

The celebration starts Saturday September 8, 1-4 p.m.with a church open house and tours. At 7 p.m., there is a free concert with The Guardians from Chillicothe. A special Sunday morning service starts a 10 a.m. with special singing and special recognitions.