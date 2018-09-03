Potted Edge, Lucky Cat combine retail forces

GALLIPOLIS — Two stores occupy the former Rocket VII location on Second Avenue as they recently combined forces to provide retail buying opportunities to downtown Gallipolis.

According to Elisha Biland, proprietor of Lucky Cat, she returned to school to get a degree in graphic design and started working for Rocket VII. She then started Lucky Cat in November 2016 as a pop up shop located inside Silver Screen VII.

Biland, looking to establish a permanent location for Lucky Cat, reached out to area contractors renovating buildings for business space opportunities. Lori Clary and Wendy Canaday, co-proprietors of Potted Edge, had also contacted the same contractors. After discussing business needs, contractors and business owners arranged to integrate Lucky Cat and Potted Edge into the same store front on the corner of Court Street and Second Avenue, while still remaining separate business ventures.

The Downtown Revitalization Project assisted both businesses with funding for their new home on Second Avenue.

“For us financially and to have this space on Second Avenue, it worked out great for both of us,” said Biland. “I always wanted my own t-shirt (retail) store.”

Lucky Cat shirts often have a theme focused around Gallia or Gallipolis iconography. Biland also assists other organizations with logo creation.

According to Clary, she and Canaday were introduced by an older gentleman to succulent and cacti planting techniques. The Potted Edge co-owners felt such plants could fulfill a unique business opportunity in the region. Succulents are plants that typically have more fleshy and thickened parts to retain water as they grow in arid regions. Clary said last year’s First Friday season helped kick off the Potted Edge business. The Potted Edge seeks to provide buyers with an opportunity to create their own succulent and cacti arrangements through workshops or orders. Plant arrangements can be ordered for special occasions. Workshops are held within the Potted Edge and Lucky Cat store location.

“We ran into an elderly gentleman and he had a green house and invited us to come look at it,” said Clary. “We just fell in love with cacti and succulents. We (Canaday and Clary) each had over 70 plants in our houses and our families thought we were crazy,” said Clary. “So we started arranging plants for ourselves and people started wanting to buy them from us. We were approached to join a first Friday, Oct. 5, of 2017 and that was our first event.”

Elisha Biland, proprietor of Lucky Cat, and Lori Clary, proprietor of the Potted Edge, share a store front on Second Avenue. Wendy Canaday is not pictured but also serves as co-proprietor of the Potted Edge. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_DSC_0096.jpg Elisha Biland, proprietor of Lucky Cat, and Lori Clary, proprietor of the Potted Edge, share a store front on Second Avenue. Wendy Canaday is not pictured but also serves as co-proprietor of the Potted Edge. Dean Wright | OVP