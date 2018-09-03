Dancing in celebration of heritage

One dancer displays his skills at the Harvest Moon Pow Wow in Gallipolis City Park over Labor Day weekend. The Native American Education Association is a local group that started a little over a decade ago to assist the Harvest Moon Pow Wow in seeking sponsors. The event is sponsored by several groups including the Ohio Arts Council and local businesses. The group represents multiple tribes including Arapaho, Shawnee, Shoshone, Blackfoot, Cherokee and others in a celebration of Native American culture.

