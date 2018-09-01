BBQ Festival coming

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to host the fifth annual Gallia County BBQ Festival on Saturday, Sept.8, in the Gallipolis City Park, along First Avenue and State Street. Admission and activities will be free.

There will be 12 teams competing for the “Michael Cockerham Grand Champion” trophy and $500 cash and the “Kenny ‘Smooth’ Siders II Peoples’ Choice” trophy. Two voluntary categories teams can enter are the “Rowdy’s Smokehouse Best Ribs” in which the winner receives a trophy and $250 cash and the “Anything Goes~Secret Ingredient” Competition (this year it’s basil) and that winner receives a trophy, $200 cash and names the next year’s secret ingredient.

Teams competing are Backwoods Grillin’, McGhee Coe Inc BBQ Team, Bear Wallow BBQ, Firehouse BBQ, Chubby’s BBQ, Brisket’s Rolling Smokehouse, Hillybilly Konk BBQ, Taylor’s Old Timey BBQ, Appalachian Hillbillies, Harvey’s BBQ, Smokey River and Barber Q.

Teams will start arriving on Friday after 3 p.m. and will begin cooking around 6:00 pm.

All competition entries must be prepared and cooked on-site.

Competition turn-in times on Saturday are 11 a.m. with pork, 11:45 a.m. with brisket and 12:45 pm.. with ribs. Secret Ingredient judging begins 1:30 p.m. at the team’s stations.

After the teams have turned in their entries for judging, they donate the extra pork and brisket to the GCCVB to sell in sampler trays, along with chips and drinks. Buyers will receive a ticket when purchasing a sampler tray to vote for the People’s Choice Award for best barbecue. The Bakery at Taproot Farm will be selling desserts in a separate tent. All proceeds from the sale of food and drinks go back to the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau for future events.

New this year, the Elks Lodge 107 will be selling pork sandwiches and sides of baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw. All proceeds from their sales will go to their charities.

Live music will also be featured at the festival starting at 11 a.m. with Brent Patterson, noon with Renee Stewart and Dustin Nash, 1 p.m. with the Stringbenders and 2 p.m. with Brittany Franklin. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Gallipols Car Club Cruise-In takes place. Bounce houses will be available for families and community organizations will be present to visit with the public. At noon food sales begin and from noon to 3 p.m. face painting by Jody Rife will be held. Winners are announced at 3:15 p.m.

The GCCVB thanks all its supporters and the community. For additional information, contact the bureau at 740-446-6882.

The fourth annual Gallia County BBQ festival drew a a large crowd to the City Park in Gallipolis last year, and event organizers are hoping for a repeat this September. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_9.12-PPR-BBQ-Fest.jpg The fourth annual Gallia County BBQ festival drew a a large crowd to the City Park in Gallipolis last year, and event organizers are hoping for a repeat this September. File photo