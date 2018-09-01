Mosquito spraying to take place in Racine, Rutland

MEIGS COUNTY — After the recent finding of a mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus in the Rutland area, the Meigs County Health Department is moving forward with mosquito spraying in both the Rutland and Racine areas.

In response to recent mosquito testing and surveillance findings in the Villages of Rutland and Racine, the Meigs County Health Department has contracted with the Athens County Health Department to conduct mosquito spraying on Wednesday, Sept. 5 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from the health department.

Areas to be sprayed in Rutland include streets in the vicinity of State Route 124/Main Street, Salem Street, Larkin Street, Davis Avenue and North Main. Areas to be sprayed in Racine include streets in the vicinity of State Route 124/Main Street, Third Street, Vine Street, and McKenzie Road.

If spraying is postponed due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for the following week and the Health Department will issue another notice.

The spray formulation contains the pesticide product, Duet, to control adult mosquitoes. Duet contains the pesticide Sumithrin, which is a pyrethroid that is classified as a slightly toxic pesticide by the EPA.

“Mosquito control applications of Sumithrin do not pose a significant risk to people or their pets due to the low toxicity of Sumithrin and the small amount used to control mosquitoes,” stated the health department in the release.

As with any pesticide, people should minimize exposure. If residents see a spray truck approaching, they are advised to go indoors for a couple of minutes while the spray dissipates. Residents are also advised to close windows facing the street. Beekeepers do not need to take any special precautions since spraying begins after dusk.

For information on the spraying please contact Steve Swatzel, Director of Environmental Health for the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.