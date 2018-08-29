Four Gallia residents go to prison

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of four individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

David G. McQuaid, Jr., 39, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Breaking and Entering in the Gallipolis Shrine Club, a felony of the fifth-degree; Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree; Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. McQuaid was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Jason D. Fisher, 49, of Gallipolis, was arrested on August 8, 2018, following a high-speed pursuit by Deputy Randy Johnson of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. Twelve days later, on August 20, 2018, Fisher was convicted of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and sentenced to a prison term of 18 months.

Alfonso J. Johnson, 28, of Vinton, was recently convicted of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Johnson was sentenced to prison for a term of 18 months for his crimes.

Diamond L. Mitchell, 27, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating the terms of her community control by committing a new crime. Mitchell was originally placed on community control following her convictions of Failure to Appear, Possession of Cocaine, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

