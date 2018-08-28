Bidwell resident joins ‘Saved by Belt’ Club

BIDWELL — Bidwell resident Rayford Minnis joined Ohio’s “saved by the Belt” Club, Monday, after his safety belt reportedly saved him from being seriously injured or killed in a crash.

The incident occurred on State Route 160 in Springfield Township in Gallia County on Aug. 6. Minnis was southbound when another car going northbound failed to yield right away when turning out of a private drive, causing a collision. Minnis walked away with no injuries due to wearing the belt, Ohio Highway Patrol troopers say.

On Monday, Lt. Barry Call, Gallipolis Post Commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, presented Minnis with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born and Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol Superintendent.

“Rayford is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Call. “Everyone needs to buckle up, every time you get into a vehicle.”

In 2017, 470 of 839 motorists killed in traffic crashes were not wearing an available safety belt, an Ohio Highway Patrol release said.

“Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear their safety belt.

Minnis also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

“We know and believe that when you where a safety belt, you minimize injuries,” said Call.

According to defensivedriving.com,”The seat belt was invented by George Cayley, an English engineer in the late 1800’s who created these belts to help keep pilots inside their gliders. However, the first patented seat belt was created by American Edward J. Claghorn on February 10, 1885 in order to keep tourists safe in taxis in New York City. Over time, the seat belt slowly starting showing up in manufacture cars to help passengers and drivers stay put inside their car seats. There was less concern for overall driving safety….Though invented in the late 1800’s, it wasn’t until the mid 1930’s when several U.S. physicians began testing lap belts and immediately saw their impact and began urging manufacturers to provide seat belts in all cars.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol Gallipolis Post Commander Lt. Barry Call stands next to Saved by the Belt Award winner Rayford Minnis. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_DSC_0077-1.jpg Ohio State Highway Patrol Gallipolis Post Commander Lt. Barry Call stands next to Saved by the Belt Award winner Rayford Minnis. Dean Wright | OVP