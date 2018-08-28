Concert set to uplift the soul

POINT PLEASANT — The Riverfront Park will be filled with music to uplift everyone’s spirits one evening this September.

UTURN Concert Ministries is hosting the “I Have Decided” tour on Friday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. at the Riverfront Park amphitheater with gates opening at 6 p.m. The performers of the evening will be Christian artists 7eventh Time Down, Rhett Walker Band, and OBB. Concessions will be available..

Advanced tickets are currently available for purchase: general admission tickets are $15, general admission tickets for groups of 10 or more people are $10 per ticket, and VIP tickets are $35. These tickets can be purchased at businesses on Main Street such as Faithful and Free, Solid Rock Studios, and Willa’s Bible Bookstore to name a few as well as online at www.itickets.com. On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased at the gate for $20.

Brittany Hatcher of Faithful and Free shared her parents Scott and Missy Hatcher started the UTURN Concert Ministries some years back as an outreach ministry because of the concerning drug problem in Jackson County, W.Va. Brittany explained the bands her parents book for their concerts represent an “alternative type of music that is uplifting and encouraging.”

She shared the UTURN concerts are typically held in Ripley outside of the Courthouse during the weekend of Ripley’s Fourth of July celebration.

Brittany explained since Faithful and Free has opened on Main Street, her parents have been wanting to do an event on the Riverfront. So, when a manager of the “I Have Decided” tour contacted her parents because a tour date needed filled, they booked the performers for a UTURN concert in Point Pleasant at the Riverfront Park.

Brittany shared the performers for the concert will be reminiscent of the performers at the Breaking Chains concert held earlier this summer at the Mason County Fairgrounds. She commented the concert will be an event suited for the entire family.

Brittany shared 7eventh Time Down is an up and coming Christian band and has performed several times during the Ripley UTURN concerts, the Rhett Walker Band has songs playing on select radio stations, and OBB has performed at Winter Jam.

She commented she is looking forward to the concert and believes it will be a good show to see.

