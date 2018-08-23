Meigs 3rd, Gallia 13th in latest jobless numbers

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County and Gallia County both remain near the top in unemployment in Ohio despite declines in the rates in both counties.

Meigs County is currently tied for the No. 3 spot with Huron County at an unemployment rate of 7.0 percent for July. That is down from an unemployment rate of 7.8 percent in June.

In Gallia County, an unemployment rate of 6.2 percent places Gallia in a tie with Mahoning County for the 13th highest rate of Ohio’s 88 counties. July’s rate of 6.2 percent is down from 6.8 percent in June.

Mercer County continues to hold Ohio’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.0 percent, while Monroe County has the state’s highest rate at 7.5 percent.

Other unemployment rates around the region include Athens County at 6.9 percent, Lawrence County at 6.0 percent, Washington County at 5.7 percent, Jackson County at 6.4 percent and Vinton County at 5.6 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in July 2018, up from 4.5 percent in June 2018. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 7,600 over the month, from a revised 5,608,500 in June to 5,616,100 in July 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 265,000, up 6,000 from 259,000 in June. The number of unemployed has decreased by 28,000 in the past 12 months from 293,000. The July unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.1 percent in July 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 3.9 percent, down from 4.0 percent in June, and down from 4.3 percent in July 2017.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 7,600 over the month, from a revised 5,608,500 in June to 5,616,100 in July, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 942,300, increased 6,800 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+4,700) and construction (+2,200) surpassed losses in mining and logging (-100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,888,000, added 2,000 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+1,500), leisure and hospitality (+1,300), financial activities (+700), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+200) exceeded losses in professional and business services (-1,200) and information (-500). Other services did not change over the month. Government employment, at 785,800, decreased 1,200 with losses in local (-700), state (-400), and federal (-100) government.

From July 2017 to July 2018, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 82,200. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 24,800. Manufacturing added 16,700 jobs in durable goods (+13,200) and nondurable goods (+3,500). Construction added 7,100 jobs and mining and logging added 1,000 jobs. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 54,100 as gains in leisure and hospitality (+17,200), trade, transportation, and utilities (+14,200), financial activities (+6,900), other services (+6,000), professional and business services (+5,700), and educational and health services (+4,800) outweighed losses in information (-700). Government employment increased 3,300. Gains in state government (+6,300) exceeded losses in local (-2,600) and federal (-400) government.

