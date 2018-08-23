Economic Development Office receives LEAP grant

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County accepted a Local Economic Assistance (LEAP) grant award from Liberty Schindel of AEP Ohio, Thursday, during the Gallia County Commissioners regular meeting.

The $4,660 grant award will be used for the development and implementation of a cloud based CRM system called Executive Pulse. The new CRM system, which is designed specifically for economic development users, will reportedly assist Gallia Economic Development Director Melissa Clark with better project monitoring and assist to streamline communication and activities.

Gallia County Economic Development was one of 15 economic development organizations across Ohio awarded a LEAP grant. Awarded annually since 2005, AEP Ohio’s LEAP grants provide funding to help local communities grow with a focus on retaining and expanding manufacturing jobs.

Clark said AEP has assisted with funding for numerous past projects the county might not normally have been able to fund, including site development studies and training opportunities. In an effort to attract new investments and get an edge on other communities, the 2016 LEAP grant was used for drone videography to help market not only available sites but also the community. This video marketing project was later recognized with an OEDA Economic Development Marketing Award.

“By investing in new workforce and economic development programs locally, we hope to spur job creation and opportunities for the communities we serve,” said Tim Wells, manager of economic and business development for AEP Ohio.

The AEP Ohio LEAP grant promotes the creation and retention of manufacturing, investment and jobs in Ohio. Since 2001, AEP Ohio has awarded over 225 grants and invested over a million dollars in grant funding.

From left to right stand Gallia Commissioner David Smith, AEP Ohio representative Liberty Schindel, Gallia Economic Development Director Melissa Clark and Gallia Commissioner Harold Montgomery. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_DSC_0074-1.jpg From left to right stand Gallia Commissioner David Smith, AEP Ohio representative Liberty Schindel, Gallia Economic Development Director Melissa Clark and Gallia Commissioner Harold Montgomery. Dean Wright | OVP