‘Finish on the 50’ set for Saturday

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Academy High School athletics is set to host the second annual “Finish on the 50” five kilometer dash fundraiser, which helps benefit student athletes.

Happening this Saturday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., the race will start on the Memorial Field Track, then continue towards 5th Avenue towards the bike path, run a distance, then back to finish on the 50 yard line at Memorial Field. The event is an effort to raise funds to cover the cost of sports fees, which each student athlete must pay to participate in a school sport.

Each competitor can pre-register for $25, or register the day of the race for $30. To pre-register go to http://www.tristateracer.com and search for the event. Pre-registration must be done by Aug. 24. Registration the day of the race starts at 5 p.m. next to the concession stand at Memorial Field.

Multiple age groups are set up for competition: 9 and under, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50 and older. Meals will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in each age division in both male and female. All participants will receive a race t-shirt.

Door prizes and refreshments after the race are planned.

