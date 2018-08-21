Gallia site pitched as job location

ATLANTA, Ga. — Melissa Clark, Director of Gallia County Economic Development, recently traveled to Atlanta, Ga., to pitch a site within the Dan Evans Industrial Park to the CEO and owners of a family-owned European food processing company looking to expand in the United States.

Clark submitted the project in June and discovered the Community Improvement Corporation of Gallia County owned site was one of 52 sites in 12 states selected to deliver a twenty minute presentation. With days to prepare, Clark was able to utilize data and information previously garnered from her work on the SiteOhio Authentication program and relate it to this new project. Clark said her presentation was concise yet comprehensive, including site information, due diligence, utilities, transportation, workforce, skills, surrounding use and other food processing companies in the region.

APEG President, Mike Jacoby, made further remarks regarding regional workforce.

“The Phase II Site, within the Dan Evans Industrial Park, has seen a clear increase in project submissions and outside interest as it has progressed through the SiteOhio Authentication Program, ” said Clark. “ Having built strong partnerships with JobsOhio and APEG , the support provided by these partner economic development agencies, as we navigate through multiple project submissions, is immeasurable.”

The company will make a selection in the coming months. The economic development office has not formally announced the name of the company looking to expand.

According to jobs-ohio.com, “Authenticated sites are marked by the SiteOhio seal. The seal indicates a site is ready for immediate development on day one, guaranteeing that all utilities are on site with adequate capacities and that due diligence studies have been completed. The SiteOhio seal also ensure the site is free of incompatible uses, with no limitations or insurance liability based on surrounding property.”

The Dan Evans Industrial Park Phase II location is around 77 acres in size.