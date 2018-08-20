Man arrested in domestic incident, standoff

GALLIPOLIS — Law enforcement took a Gallipolis man into custody Sunday while investigating a domestic disturbance call and reportedly had to fire tear gas at a residence to get the man to leave it during a standoff.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Tuesday regarding the apprehension of Anthony Wroblewski, 21, of Gallipolis.

On Sunday morning, 911 dispatchers reportedly received a call regarding a domestic dispute involving Wroblewski and a female, at a residence located on Fitch Road, just outside the city of Gallipolis. Champlin’s statement says responding officers were able to determine that the female was assaulted but that she was able to escape the residence. Several witnesses reportedly indicated that Wroblewski had possession of a firearm at the time of the incident and that he retreated into the residence on Fitch Road.

Law enforcement officers from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallipolis City Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to make contact with Wroblewski, however he refused to exit the residence, said the sheriff’s statement. After a several hour standoff and officers pursuing attempts to persuade Wroblewski to exit the residence, officers introduced tear gas into the residence. Shortly after the tear gas was introduced, Wroblewski exited the residence and was taken into custody by officers.

“We always want to see a peaceful resolution to the calls for service to which our officers are called, but there are and there will be consequences for actions that are contrary to the laws of our land,” said Champlin. “In this case, Mr. Wroblewski was given every opportunity to surrender to officers, but he resisted our requests. The female victim in this case deserves justice and thanks to the officers’ actions that night, Mr. Wroblewski will be held accountable for his actions.”

