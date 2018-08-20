Deputies recover escapee

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office recovered an inmate Saturday after she reportedly attempted to escape custody.

Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement regarding an investigation involving an inmate that is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail. Additional charges are expected to be filed on Shelena Doss, 28, of Gallipolis, for her actions on Saturday.

Champlin stated at approximately 1:16 p.m., Doss was being moved by correctional staff inside of the jail when she broke free and was able to exit the courthouse. Law enforcement officers quickly converged and set up a perimeter of the area to ensure her hiatus was short lived. Several witnesses reported seeing Doss as she attempted to elude capture.

While on the run, Doss reportedly forced entry into at least one residence while seeking to hide from officers. Doss was apprehended by deputies a short time later and was returned to the Gallia County Jail.

“This individual has a lengthy history of breaking the law and she has just added to that list. Ms. Doss will now face additional consequences based on her actions. These investigations are ongoing and additional charges are expected to be filed after consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office,” said Champlin.

Doss https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_Doss-S.jpg Doss