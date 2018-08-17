Carrying on the tradition

ROCKSPRINGS — “Pedal, Pedal, Pedal.”

It was printed on the back of shirts and could be heard around the Meigs County Fairgrounds on Friday morning as the week’s top competitors in the Kiddie Tractor Pull took part in the Pull of Champions.

Earning trophies as tall as themselves, cash prizes and gift cards, the eight competitors battled it out as many youth have in the county for more than 35 years.

In the “light” weight class (35-55 pounds), Grayson Duvall took first place, Colton Grubb was second, Nick Bauerbach was third, and Weston Smith was fourth.

In the “heavy” weight class (56-75 pounds), Wyatt Smith topped Brooke Macinko by one inch on his final pull to take first place. Marcinko placed second, with John Turley third and Garrett Parry fourth.

The participants were the first place winners during the four days of competition at the fair.

Brent Rose, who is organizes and oversees the event, began the Pull of Champions by remembering the late Dan Smith who started the event when Rose himself was a competitor.

Plans are being discussed on a possible “alumni pull” in memory of Smith, said Rose.

Sponsors for the 2018 Meigs County Fair Kiddie Tractor Pull included Home National Bank, Hupp Landscaping, Montgomery Trailer Sales, Huck & Sherry Wagner, Fitch Farms, Grumpy’s Toy Pulling Team, Meigs County Fish and Game, Commissioner Randy Smith and The Cutting Crew in Syracuse.

The next chance for area youth to take part in the Kiddie Tractor Pull is on Sept. 8 at Racine’s Party in the Park.

John Turley
The "light" weight class (35-55 pounds), (front, from left) Weston Smith (4th), Nick Bauerbach (3rd), Colton Grubb (2nd), and Grayson Duvall (1st) are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty (middle, from left) Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, King Austin Rose, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson, and sponsors (back, from left) Sherry Wagner, Huck Wagner, Sharon Hupp and Ed Hupp.
The "heavy" weight class (56-75 pounds), (front, from left) Garret Parry (4th), John Turley (3rd), Brooke Marcinko (2nd) and Wyatt Smith (1st) are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty (middle, from left) King Austin Rose, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson, and sponsors (back, from left) Sherry Wagner, Huck Wagner, Sharon Hupp, Ed Hupp and Janie Fitch.
Weston Smith
Nick Bauerbach
Colton Grubb
Grayson Duvall
Wyatt Smith
Brooke Marcinko
Garrett Parry

Kids pedal their way to victory

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

