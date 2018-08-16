Big Bend Barrel Racers to host horse shows

NEW HAVEN — The first of two open horse shows at the New Haven Show Grounds will be held Saturday, according to Charlie Ohlinger of the Big Bend Barrel Racers group.

Exhibitions will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m., with the all barrel racing show to start at 5 p.m. Admission is free to

the general public. The show grounds are located next to the New Haven Ball Fields, off of Rt. 62 near Midway Drive.

There are five classes for the show. Pee Wee is for children eight years and under, and is the only class with a payback of 100 percent of the entry fees. Trophies have been purchased for this class, Ohlinger said.

A total of $1,500 has been added to the payback for the remaining four classes. They include:

Warm Up, with an entry fee of $18, a 75 percent payback with $250 added;

Youth (ages 18 and under), three divisions, $18 entry fee, 75 percent payback with $250 added;

Seniors (ages 50 and over), three divisions, $18 entry fee, 75 percent payback with $250 added; and,

Open, four divisions, $35 entry fee, 75 percent payback with $750 added.

There is also a grounds fee of $5 per horse, and a $5 fee per run for the exhibition.

Ohlinger said the funds for the added prize money come from local businesses. He said Rick Pearson will serve as the announcer for the show, and will announce sponsors throughout the evening.

The show is family-oriented, Ohlinger said, with bleachers at the grounds for seating, as well as restroom facilities and a concession stand. He added the show usually lasts until 10 or 11 p.m. Elderly and handicapped people are allowed to pull vehicles up to the fence, as long as space is available.

“I get a lot of calls after the shows from people telling me how much they enjoyed watching them,” said Ohlinger, who organizes the event with William “Pooge” Greer and John Greer.

Ohlinger added other members of the barrel racers organization also help with the show. Any money left after the paybacks go to future races, and for the upkeep of the grounds.

All horses entered in the race must have a current Coggins test, and out-of-state horses must have state health papers, Ohlinger said. Anyone bringing dogs must have them on a leash.

While Ohlinger is excited for Saturday’s show, he said the second show of the season is expected to draw even more horses. It will be held Sept. 8 at the same place and time.

For more information, contact Ohlinger at 304-882-2198 or William Greer at 304-882-2779.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

