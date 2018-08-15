Rio Council discusses sewer reconstruction project

RIO GRANDE — Rio Grande Village Council gathered Tuesday evening to discuss the planning, finance and consumption analysis of water and waste water as the village attempts to embark on a $1.9 million project to reconstruct parts of its aging sewer system.

According to Sandy Perry, chairperson of the Rio Grande Sewer and Water Board, on Cherry Ridge Road the village has some line it intends to reconstruct. It was previously clay tile and village maintenance workers were making more frequent repair calls. Another project done on Lake Drive revealed lines that were also concrete and not steel as previous village plans had said. The village looks to replace line along Ohio 325 as well.

“We have more than gone through the useful life of (concrete lines),” said Perry. “When we had a collapse on the Lake Drive project, that was when we found out it was not as our ‘as built’ (plans) say. That was when we started scrambling to try and find funding packages…That (along Ohio 325) our original sewer line that goes to the (waste water) plant. It’s more than 30 years-old and that’s the useful life of concrete.“

One resident of the village said to his knowledge, the original sewer system of the village was built in the 1930s with funding from the state.

Along with looking for funding sources, village officials discussed raising waste water treatment consumption rates by roughly three percent. Current rates paid by those utilizing the system, said Perry, are $27.70 for 2,500 gallons used a month.

“It’s something we have to look into,” said Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter. “You’ve got aging infrastructure problems across the country and we’re no different and sewer is one of those things you can’t do without as a village.”

Engineering firm E.L. Robinson was present to analyze and discuss village water consumption and sewer numbers as the council attempts to come to a decision. Village officials said a motion would likely be discussed regarding the raising of rates and invited the public to address its concerns at the next village meeting, anticipated to take place Sept 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Rio Grande Village Council analyses waste water treatment costs. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_DSC_0075.jpg Rio Grande Village Council analyses waste water treatment costs. Dean Wright | OVP