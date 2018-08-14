Arrest, recovery of firearm

BIDWELL — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Tuesday regarding the arrest of a suspect involved in the theft of a firearm from a local gun shop.

Champlin said,“On August 13, 2018, deputies were called to Bidwell Bait and Tackle, on a report of the theft of a firearm. Deputies conducting a crime scene analysis were able to develop leads that led to a search warrant being served in the Village of Rio Grande. Taken into custody was Stephen E. Johnson, age 19 of Rio Grande.”

“I am pleased to say that we were able to recover a firearm which had been stolen from one of our local businesses,” he continued. “This investigation and subsequent arrest was a result of the hard work of your local law enforcement agencies. I would like to thank the Village of Rio Grande Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and for helping us put Stephen Johnson in the Crossbar Hotel this evening.”

Johnson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_S-Johnson.jpg Johnson